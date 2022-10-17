RUSH-HOUR commuters are expected to contend with further traffic chaos tomorrow on and around the Dartford Crossing as a result of a protest.

The QEII Bridge has been closed since the early hours of this morning after it was reported two people had climbed the structure at about 3:50am.

Since then Just Stop Oil have claimed the protestors are part of their group, saying the "disruption will end when the government agrees to our demand of no new oil and gas consents and licences.”

Since the complex situation arose, Essex Police officers have been working closely with National Highways and Thurrock Council.

During this evening's rush hour period a contraflow stayed in place through the tunnel to ensure traffic could move from one side of the river to the other.

Police have now said they expect the bridge to remain closed this evening and into tomorrow morning’s rush hour and they would advise motorists to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if they possibly can.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “We understand how frustrating this situation is for people wanting to use the bridge and go about their business. Let me assure you we are doing all we can to resolve this situation quickly and safely.

“It is a complex situation due to the height the people on the bridge are at.

“Our colleagues at National Highways, who have responsibility for the bridge, have made an assessment that it is not currently safe to re-open the road.”

Chief Supt Anslow added: “We will take action against anyone who puts life in danger or thinks they can selfishly stop others getting to and from work or just going about their daily lives. The impact is far reaching, especially for the local community.

“I would again like to re-iterate my thanks to the public for their patience and understanding. I assure them that we continue to work with our partners to bring this dangerous and irresponsible disruption to an end.

“Our priority is to keep people safe and keep Essex moving.”