A YOUNG mother has been left too frightened to walk outside after being followed by a "suspicious" man while she was with her daughter.

Abi-Jane McLelland, 19, started to walk home with her two-year-old daughter Luna at about 1.30pm on Monday after completing her shopping in Morrisons.

But shortly after leaving the Waterglade Retail Park, in Clacton, she started to suspect the intentions of a man who appeared to be walking unnervingly close to her.

Fearing for the safety of both her and her daughter, Abi-Jane headed to the nearby police station before rushing inside and raising concerns with officers.

“When I turned around to check where he was, he was right behind me as if we were walking together,” said the young mum, who called her friend immediately.

“There was also another man who he was talking to so I am not sure if they were working together, but as soon as I walked into the police station to get help he ran off.

“Anyone with children or anyone who is on their own, please be careful, because I have never felt so scared in my life.”

Abi-Jane has been left badly shaken by the ordeal and says the incident is now likely to impact her daily life.

“I dread to think what would have happened and wouldn’t want to find out what they would have done, it’s just so scary,” she added.

“I’m honestly now too scared to even walk to my local shop, so I will now be using taxis to get around as I’m too scared to even walk outside.

“Clacton is getting worse by the day and it’s just not safe anymore – I do not understand how we are all meant to feel safe.”

Scene - The young mum had been shopping at Morrison

Essex Police have now issued an appeal for information.

A spokesman said: "A woman attended Clacton Police Station at about 1.55pm on October 17 reporting concerns about a man she reported had been following her.

"She stayed in the police station for a time before leaving and going home.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us on 101.

"Please quote incident 635 of 17 October."