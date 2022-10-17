A COTTAGE in St Osyth with lake views is set to be auctioned next month.

The semi-detached property, in Mill Street, is among 153 lots in the latest auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The two-bedroom home is being offered with a freehold guide price of £120,000-plus and vacant possession at the firm’s auction, which ends on November 2.

Auctioneer Kevin Gilbert said: “This vacant semi-detached cottage has views to the front toward Mill Dam Lake.

“Although needing some improvement, it is considered that this cottage will make an excellent home for owner-occupation or even letting to generate a good income.”

In Clacton, a top-floor flat in Freeland Road is being offered with a leasehold guide price of £60,000-plus as an investment opportunity.

The one-bedroom property, situated in a three-storey building, is currently let at £7,800 per annum on an assured shorthold tenancy.

For details, go to cliveemson.co.uk.