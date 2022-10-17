Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will make a statement today, bringing forward measures from the medium-term fiscal plan that will support "fiscal sustainability", the Treasury has said.

In the statement, the Treasury confirmed that the Chancellor would be fast-tracking the plans following conversations with the Prime Minister over the weekend.

The plans will be released in full on Monday, October 31.

The statement also said that Hunt had also met with the Governor of the Bank of England and the Head of the Debt Management Office on Sunday night to brief them on the plans.

It reads: “This follows the Prime Minister’s statement on Friday, and further conversations between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor over the weekend, to ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth.”

Calls for Liz Truss to resign

This comes as Prime Minister Liz Truss began to face calls to resign over the weekend.

Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis all called on the Prime Minister to quit on Sunday, while other senior figures within the parliamentary party expressed unease with her leadership.

Over the weekend, Hunt insisted that Truss was still in charge even as he diagnosed the need for a tough package of tax rises and spending cuts in order to steady the UK economy.