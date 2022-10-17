Waitrose shoppers will be able to claim free hot drinks in store after the scheme was controversially removed.

Shoppers with a loyalty card will be able to claim their free hot drink from next month.

The scheme was initially halted during the early months of the pandemic, but it is being restored after a trial earlier this year.

The new offer states MyWaitrose cardholders must make a purchase and bring their own cup to claim a maximum of one hot drink per day.

PA

Americanos, lattes, cappuccinos and cups pf tea will be available from November 7 to loyalty card holders in Waitrose’s 331 UK stores.

The quality of coffee will also be improving, the supermarket said, announcing a new partnership with Caffe Nero.

Will Stratton-Morris, chief executive of Caffe Nero UK, said the partnership with Waitrose “feels like a natural collaboration.

While Charlotte Di Cello, commercial director for Waitrose, added: “Our customers loved the myWaitrose free coffee offer, so we’re really excited to bring it back, with premium beans from the Nero Roasting Company.”

You can sign up for a myWaitrose card here, gaining access to personalised offers, exclusive savings and more.