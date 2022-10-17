Asda has provided an update to customers on its Christmas delivery plans.

The home delivery service set out by Asda includes the option for customers to have their shopping delivered on Christmas Eve for the first time.

The supermarket has boosted its delivery capacity to more than one million slots this Christmas, with customers able to book a home delivery or click and collect the week before Christmas.

These slots will open tomorrow morning for delivery pass customers and on October 25 for all other customers.

To help customers get those last-minute essentials while they prepare for the big day at home, Asda is offering a home delivery service on Christmas Eve for the first time.

This service is available in all 633 stores and the last delivery slot is between 3pm and 4pm.

Asda is also operating delivery services from a limited number of stores on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Simon Gregg, Asda’s Senior Vice President of E-commerce, said: “Many customers are already planning for the big day as we are seeing thousands of festive-related searches on Asda.com.

“To help them get a head start with preparations, we’re releasing our delivery slots earlier this year and have more slots available than ever before during the week before Christmas.

“With over a million slots available, including deliveries on Christmas Eve for the first time, we’re confident customers will be able to secure their preferred delivery slot.”