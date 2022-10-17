MOTORISTS are facing lengthy delays this evening after a car became engulfed in flames on a busy motorway.
The M25 in Essex is closed clockwise between junction 25 and junction 27 near Waltham Abbey and Epping due to a vehicle fire.
Lanes one and two were subsequently closed before firefighters rushed to the scene.
As a result of the inferno, drivers are still facing delays of up to 60 minutes and, as well as more than six miles of congestion.
UPDATE - Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed on the #M25 clockwise between J26 #WalthamAbbey and J27 #M11 J6 / #Epping due to a vehicle fire.— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) October 17, 2022
There are currently delays of 45 mins and approx. 6 miles of congestion. Please allow extra time if travelling in the area. pic.twitter.com/JzWjVAiFOm
A spokesman for National Highways said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.
"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."
For more information visit trafficengland.com or call 0300 123 5000.
