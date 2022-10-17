MOTORISTS are facing lengthy delays this evening after a car became engulfed in flames on a busy motorway.

The M25 in Essex is closed clockwise between junction 25 and junction 27 near Waltham Abbey and Epping due to a vehicle fire.

Lanes one and two were subsequently closed before firefighters rushed to the scene. 

As a result of the inferno, drivers are still facing delays of up to 60 minutes and, as well as more than six miles of congestion. 

A spokesman for National Highways said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. 

"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

For more information visit trafficengland.com or call 0300 123 5000.