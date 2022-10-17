SPOOKTACULAR goings on are to get underway at Clacton Pier this weekend.

Final preparations are taking place for the attraction’s biggest ever Halloween Festival which runs for nine days in half term.

Around 2,000 pumpkins have been ordered and the forecourt is being transformed into a fangtastic themed venue.

Pier director Billy Ball said every effort has been made to freshen up the offering and add new features.

“We aim to go bigger and better with our festivals each year and build on the success of the previous year,” he said.

“We believe the changes will go down well with customers and there is plenty of fun for all the family.”

The event will include a brand-new Misery Mansion haunted house walk-through experience, a pumpkin patch, a Halloween archway entrance, and Tudor huts selling ghoulish food and drinks.

A new stage is being created for the ever-popular Styles family to perform their shows and they will also be going walk-about throughout the day.

The family are also bringing along their shooting range and striker to the festival as added attractions.

A fancy-dress competition will be staged on Saturday October 29 at 4pm with the winner receiving an annual ride pass.

The festival runs daily from October 22 to 30.