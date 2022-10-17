A POIGNANT exhibit raising awareness of stillbirth and neonatal death has raised thousands of pounds for charity and given families a chance to honour their babies.

Maria Gormley’s moving pink and blue ribbon display returned to Clacton’s memorial garden for a fourth time between October 9 and 15 for Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The campaigner, working in collaboration with the Sands organisation, curates the annual display to give bereaved families a way of remembering their late children.

The theme for this year’s Baby Loss Awareness Week focused on the journey parents have to embark on after devastatingly losing a child at birth.

Maria, whose daughter, Laura, died 32 years ago from a stillbirth hopes this year’s display provided families on that difficult voyage with a glimpse of solace.

She said: “This year’s display was a huge success; it was truly beautiful and I have had so many wonderful comments and messages about it.

“It really touched so many people and it raised such a great awareness of baby loss and certainly got people talking about baby loss, which is great.”

Her efforts have also raised £1,847 for stillbirth dan neonatal death charity, Sands.

“I am completely overwhelmed by the kindness of so many and just for how much the community is touched by the ribbon display,” she added.

To donate visit justgiving.com/ribbon-display2022.