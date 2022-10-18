AN angler caught fishing illegally has been hit with a hefty fine as the Environment Agency insisted it "will not hesitate" to pursue offenders through the courts.

Daniel Churchman, 32, was caught breaching the law at the Mill Pool, on the River Stour, in Dedham.

He was fishing during the close season, which is in place to allow an uninterrupted spawning period and to protect vulnerable species.

It als provides a chance for the Environment Agency to carry out work across the country to enhance habitats vital for improving fish spawning.

Churchman, of Dedham, admitted breaching an Environment Agency byelaw and was sentenced at Hastings Magistrates' Court on September 30.

Following the prosecution, brought by the agency, magistrates fined Churchman £146, ordered him to pay a £34 victim surcharge and a repayment of £60 in costs.

He must pay £240, 40 times more than a £6 single day fishing licence or five times more than a £45 fishing licence.

Lesley Robertson, enforcement team leader at the Environment Agency, said: "This case shows we pursue offenders through the courts and won’t hesitate to take enforcement action where anglers break rules.

"The money raised through the sales of fishing licences is re-invested and enables us to improve all fisheries, including rivers, for anglers. Anyone found fishing illegally may face prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500.

"Our fisheries enforcement officers routinely undertake licence checks, and we urge anyone with information about illegal fishing to contact us on 0800 807060."

Any angler aged 13 or over and fishing for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel with a rod and line in England needs a valid Environment Agency fishing licence.

A one-day licence costs from £6 and an annual licence costs from £30.

Concessions are available and junior licences are free for 13 to 16 year olds.

Around £25 million is raised annually through fishing licences, paying for stocking waters with half a million fish, and improving rivers and fisheries for anglers and the wider environment.

To get a licence, search 'fishing licence' on gov.uk or call the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386.