HOMEGROWN pumpkins are ready for picking at a family-owned farm this Halloween.

Cobbs Farm, in Goldhanger, is opening its gates for the public to select their perfect pumpkin out of thousands.

The farm is run by the Bunting family, who have farmed in the Maldon area for hundreds of years.

It is a real working farm and the pumpkins are all grown in Goldhanger.

There are other varieties of pumpkin for sale which are brought in from different fields, but they are all grown by Cobbs Farm.

The family is hosting the pumpkin picking event with cake, local honey and treats from the Wildest Rumpus from Tollesbury, Tasha's Tasty Treats pop-up café and an Iceberg Gelato van.

A spokesman from Cobbs Farm Pumpkins said: “You will get a warm welcome from us, the Bunting family who have farmed here since 1944, and in the Maldon area since 1750.

“A brilliant fun event, with free entry and free parking.

“Pop on your wellies, grab one of our wheelbarrows and choose from literally thousands of homegrown pumpkins and lots of colourful squashes. Great for families, couples and foodies, and there is cake.

“Local honey using bees which have pollinated our flowers will be available to purchase as well as sweets from sugar stripes in Tiptree and the kids can enjoy a dip in our famous lucky dip for the way home.”

The Wildest Rumpus from Tollesbury will be at the patch from Friday until Monday, October 24, then from Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30.

Tashas Tasty Treats and the Iceberg Gelato will be available from Tuesday, October 25th to Thursday, October 27.

The patch will be open for picking from Friday until Monday, October 31, from 10am to 4pm.

No booking is required and entry and parking are free of charge.

Pumpkins prices start from £1 to £12.

For more information, go to cobbsfarmpumpkins.co.uk.