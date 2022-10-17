Police have arrested an Essex man and three others after protesters poured milk on the floor of a Marks & Spencer shop.

The protestors also allegedly poured milk over two employees who challenged them about their behaviour.

Norfolk Police said officers were called at 12.18pm on Saturday to reports that four people had entered the M&S food hall in Rampant Horse Street in Norwich, picked up cartons of milk from the fridge and poured the milk over displays of milk, meat and pizza.

The force said it was also believed that the protesters had “poured milk over two Marks & Spencer employees after they were challenged about their behaviour”.

A number of protesters from Animal Rebellion, which is calling for a plant-based future, poured milk on the floor in shops across the country over the weekend.

Norfolk Police said that four people left the M&S shop in Norwich and were tracked down by officers outside the city’s train station.

Officers arrested a man aged in his 40s from Essex, two women aged in their 30s from Norfolk, a woman aged in her 40s from Suffolk in connection with the incident.

They were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released on police bail until November 12.

The force is appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information about it, to contact them on 101.