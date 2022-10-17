A CHARITY football match in memory of a much-missed colleague has raised more than £6,000.

The match played by power workers saw donations collected in memory of Richard Day in aid of the Victim Support charity.

Richard, a control engineer at UK Power Networks, was 45 when he died after being attacked by a teenager, who was later jailed for manslaughter in Ipswich town centre in February 2020.

Colleagues paid tribute to their colleague with a football fixture on October 14 at Brantham Athletic Football Club.

It involved UK Power Networks staff from Colchester and Ipswich and started with a minute's silence in Richard's honour.

All funds raised from the event, including a raffle, have gone to Victim Support to recognise how the charity helped Richard's family and friends.

Adam Spurling, a network manager and Richard's friend, said: "Richie was a close friend and colleague of mine, and I was delighted that his friends and colleagues could come together to honour his memory by doing a sport that he loved.

"I was honoured and privileged to captain our team, playing in a kit with Richie's name on the back.

"As a team, we were honoured to stand with Richie's mother, father and brother for a period of reflection before the game.

"It was an important moment for all of us."

Jeff Hay of UK Power Networks, who helped arrange the match, said: "It has been an enormous honour to help to organise the game.

"Richard loved football, and we celebrated his life by coming together to raise money for an important charity that helped his family.

"To have Richard's family members on the pitch before the game was extraordinary.

"It was a very emotional night, and one that I can personally say was a privilege to be part of it.

"We have raised more money for the charity than I could ever have imagined.

"It was a wonderful night celebrating a truly wonderful man. The night will live long in the memory, as will Richard."

The fixture saw the Essex side win 7-4.