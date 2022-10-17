A FATHER and son duo from Clacton have proved they really are a groundbreaking team by being awarded a top prize by their employer.

John and David Oakley work together every day, and often at night and weekends, as a groundworks team for electricity distributor UK Power Networks.

They excavate roads and pavements so that cable jointers can make repairs to the underground electricity network.

Employees at UK Power Networks have voted the popular pair best Groundworks Duo at the Living Our Values ceremony in London.

John, 57, and Dave, 37, both live in Clacton and have worked together for 12 years.

John said he has always liked working outside and his son could see how much he enjoyed his job so applied when there was a vacancy.

John said: “A lot of people say how do you do it, but we just get on really well.

"I am definitely the boss. David would like to think he is, but I definitely am.”

They also see each other out of work as David has two young daughters, who enjoy spending time with their grandparents.

The duo travel all over north Essex working with different teams and now know all the travel shortcuts to different places.

The pair took some jointer colleagues along to UK Power Networks’ annual award ceremony but had no idea they had won an award.

“We were very honoured and had a brilliant night,” said John.

John and David wanted to dedicate the award to their friend Gary Eggleton, a linesman/jointer who sadly died just a few days before the ceremony.

Basil Scarsella, chief executive of UK Power Networks, said: “We take this opportunity to recognise the commitment and dedication of our employees, and the contribution they make to their local communities.

"The Living our Values annual celebration sees every part of our business represented for the different contributions they make to keeping the power flowing for the homes and businesses we serve.

"I congratulate John and David on their success, and everyone nominated who is part of a high-performing team.”