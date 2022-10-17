BRAINTREE’S MP has labelled environmental protestors as "adult toddlers" after a series of damaging protests.

James Cleverly MP is hitting out at protestors with Just Stop Oil.

The environmental protestors have conducted a series of protests recently with some grabbing headlines at the weekend.

Many were left outraged after protestors threw soup at the famous Vincent Van Gogh painting, Sunflowers on Friday.

The painting, located at the National Gallery, is now the subject of a criminal damage investigation.

Two women, Anna Holland, 20, and Phoebe Plummer, 21, denied the charges in court.

Fellow protestors from Animal Rebellion also caused a stir after targeting Harrods and other shops on Saturday.

In their protest, Animal Rebellion poured milk over the floors.

The protests upset many with one being Braintree MP James Cleverly.

Is response, the Foreign Secretary took to Twitter to vent his frustration over the damage.

He said: “Let’s stop giving these attention-seeking adult toddlers the coverage they clearly crave.”

The controversy continues this morning, with Just Stop Oil protestors scaling the QEII bridge at Dartford Crossing.

Two people climbed the bridge, forcing it to close with traffic diverted through the Dartford tunnel.

The protest group has claimed responsibility saying the act is in response to new oil and gas licenses from the Government.

In their latest update, an Essex Police spokesman said: “Our officers are continuing to work to resolve the issue on the Dartford Crossing after two people climbed up onto high cables early this morning.

“The QEII bridge is closed to allow us to resolve the situation as safely as possible and a diversion is in place through the tunnel.

“This is a complex operation due to the height at which the protestors are currently situated and it may take some but we are working as quickly as possible.

“We want to be clear – our priority is to keep people safe and keep Essex moving.

“We will take action against anyone who puts life in danger or things they can selfishly stop others getting to work or getting on with their lives.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding and will keep you updated through the day.”