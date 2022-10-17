POLICE are appealing for help to trace a 65-year-old woman who is missing from Clacton.
Carol-Anne Walker was last seen at around 6.30am on Monday, October 17.
Essex Police are searching for the missing woman, who is 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build.
She has shoulder-length dark hair.
A police spokesman said: "When she went missing, she was wearing a black coat with a fur hood and white cardigan.
"We believe Carol-Anne may still be in the Clacton area.
"If you see her or know where she is please call 999 immediately and quote incident 200 of 17 October."
