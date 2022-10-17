A WOMAN who was missing from Clacton has been found following a police appeal.
Carol-Anne Walker, 65, had been announced missing by Essex Police this morning.
A police spokesman said: "Good news. We are no longer looking for Carol-Anne Walker, missing from Clacton.
"Thank you for supporting our appeal."
