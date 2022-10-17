JUST Stop Oil protesters remain on the high cables on the QEII Bridge as closure remains in place.
Pictures show the protestors at a height on the bridge as police say it is a “complex operation” to get them down.
The Dartford Crossing still remains closed as police deal with the incident.
It was first reported two people had climbed onto the bridge at around 3:50am this morning, and it has been closed ever since.
National Highways are trying to divert drivers through the tunnel but there are delays of more than two hours.
A video sent in by Travis Maunders also shows the two protesters making their way up the cables.
