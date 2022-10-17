ESSEX Police has issued an update on the current protest at Dartford Crossing where two people remain at a height on the bridge.

They say this is a complex operation and it may take some time to resolve.

Officers add their priority is to keep people safe and Essex moving.

The QEII Bridge has been closed for several hours after it was reported two people had climbed onto the bridge at around 3:50am this morning.

Just Stop Oil have claimed the protestors are part of their group.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Our officers are continuing to work to resolve the issue on the Dartford Crossing after two people climbed up onto high cables early this morning.

"The QEII bridge is closed to allow us to resolve the situation as safely as possible and a diversion is in place through the tunnel.

"This is a complex operation due to the height at which the protestors are currently situated and it may take some but we are working as quickly as possible.

"We want to be clear – our priority is to keep people safe and keep Essex moving.

"We will take action against anyone who puts life in danger or things they can selfishly stop others getting to work or getting on with their lives.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding and will keep you updated through the day.”