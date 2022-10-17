JUST Stop Oil protesters have climbed the QEII bridge causing hours of delays across south Essex.

The QEII Bridge has been closed for several hours after it was reported two people had climbed onto the bridge at around 3:50am this morning.

The group has now claimed the bridge could remain shut for “at least 24 hours”.

In a statement they said: “The police have stopped traffic from entering the bridge.

READ MORE >> Just Stop Oil behind Dartford Crossing closure as protesters climb the bridg

“It is expected that the bridge will remain shut for at least 24 hours.

“The disruption will end when the government agrees to our demand of no new oil and gas consents and licences.”

National Highways has said the bridge still remains closed more than five hours on, and there is around two hours of delays.

A spokesman for Essex Police added: “Our colleagues from National Highways have now begun escorting traffic through the tunnel.

“Please plan your journey.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding.”