DELAYS of more than an hour after the Dartford Crossing is closed due to a police incident.

It was reported two people had climbed onto the bridge at around 3:50am this morning.

The bridge is closed while police deal with the incident.

The incident is on the M25 QEII Bridge clockwise between J31 A1306 and J1A A206.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers are currently working to resolve a situation which has caused us to close the QEII Bridge at the Dartford Crossing.

“We received a report shortly before 3:50am today that two people had climbed onto the bridge and are currently at height.

“The bridge has been closed while we resolve the incident which we will do as quickly and safely for all involved.

“It does mean that we have had to close the bridge to traffic, but a diversion is going to be put in place through the tunnel.

“This is likely to cause delays throughout the morning and this incident may take some time to resolve due to the complexities of safely getting people down from height.

“Please plan your journey.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding.”