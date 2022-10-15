FIREFIGHTERS sprung into action after they were called to reports of a flat fire in Clacton this morning.

On arrival crews confirmed that a first floor flat on the top floor of the property in Church road was around 20 per cent alight.

Crews immediately called for support, including an aerial ladder platform which allowed firefighters to tackle the fire from above and sotp if rom spreading in the roof space.

The fire was put out by 7.50am.

Ryan Ainger, station manager at the Essex Fire and Rescue Service, said: “When our crews arrived, the fire was developing quickly - but thanks to their hard work, it was under control as soon as possible.

“Their efficiency has made sure other properties weren't also affected and I'd like to thank them for their professionalism this morning”

Crews from Clacton, Frinton, Weeley and Colchester attended the incident and on-call firefighters from Epping were also in attendance.

No-one was injured in the fire and a full investigation in collaboration with Essex Police into the cause of the fire will take place once the scene is fully cooled.