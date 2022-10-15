TV shows like ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘iZombie’ have shown us that although it’s unlikely, you should always consider the possibility of a zombie apocalypse.
On the off chance that doomsday is around the corner, experts at RantCasino.com looked at which areas of the UK would be most affected by a zombie apocalypse*.
So how would Essex fare in a zombie apocalypse?
Here is each area ranked by likelihood to survive (from least likely to most):
Uttlesford is the least likely Essex district to survive according to research as a whopping 15,864 potential zombies would be roaming the streets
Colchester is the 2nd least likely with 9,292 potential zombies.
Southend - 8,098 potential zombies
Chelmsford - 5,096 potential zombies
Braintree - 4,655 potential zombies
Maldon - 3,602 potential zombies
Basildon - 3,303 potential zombies
Castle Point - 2,604 potential zombies
Thurrock - 1,966 potential zombies
Rochford - 1,518 potential zombies
Brentwood - 1,411 potential zombies
Tendring is the most likely to survive with just 1,206 potential zombies.
*Estimations for this study are based on a sample of 369,240 globally geolocated cemeteries and graves acquired from an established public database of cemetery records.
The total number of zombies is synonymous to the number of graves in the area.
