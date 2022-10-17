UNHAPPY campers at an idyllic caravan park say they are being threatened and intimidated by park wardens amid a dispute over aesthetic works.

Pensioner Rob Brown says a “dark cloud hangs over our lives” at The Grange, in East Bergholt, after he was told to rip down improvements he had made to his mobile home.

The 66-year-old claimed some residents have been left in tears by draconian actions to impose restrictions.

But Royale Resorts has told those living on its site to stick to the rules which are in place to help maintain “high standards”.

Pretty - this caravan owner has been told to remove the decorations

Mr Brown, who moved into the park in August, said he transformed the outside of his property by installing flower beds, decorative stones and small picket fencing.

“I think it looks very smart,” he told the Gazette.

However, the keen cyclist soon received a letter saying if he didn’t remove the offending items, which also included trellis and solar lights, he would receive a written warning.

Taking action - Rob Brown is standing up to park bosses

Upon investigation, Mr Brown, who lives in Wivenhoe during the off-season, found his fellow residents had also been told to remove aesthetic items they had installed.

He said some female owners have been left in tears and feel they are being pushed into a corner.

Facelift - Mr Brown has been told he must remove the aesthetic improvements

He added: “This feels like the tip of the iceberg – where is it going to stop?

“The situation has caused illness and stress. There’s not a good atmosphere here.”

A Royale Resorts spokesman said the holiday company has found no evidence of intimidation.

Not permitted - the stones on Mr Brown's property

“Any refusal of the requested changes, or removal of changes that were not given permission, are because they fall outside of the park rules,” he said.

“The park manager is aware of these issues raised by owners and continues to liaise with them on these issues, but after investigating further we are confident that management has been very empathetic.

“We will continue to communicate with the holiday home owners at The Grange to ensure they enjoy their time, albeit within the rules of the holiday park.”