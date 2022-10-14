A GOVERNMENT agency has said it will be taking action after another case of bird flu was recorded in mid-Essex.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has revealed another case of Avian Influenza has appeared in Kelvedon.

It is the second premises in Kelvedon to record the disease, better known as bird flu.

According to the APHA, bird flu was discovered yesterday (October 13) in commercial-housed poultry.

All poultry at the premises will be culled.

A spokesman from the APHA said: “Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial-housed poultry on October 13.

“A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone were declared around the premises.

“All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.”

The disease is spreading throughout Essex with cases already reported in Tolleshunt Major, Clacton, Stoke-by-Nayland, Coggeshall and Witham.

The latest Witham case was recorded on October 12, with Braintree Council issuing a statement on social media.

It said: “A Regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, declared by the Government at the weekend comes into force today (Wednesday, October 12), including in the Braintree district.

“Contained within the declaration of the prevention zone is an order which legally requires all bird keepers in the zone to keep birds indoors, including poultry and pet birds.

“Bird keepers within the zone must also legally follow stringent biosecurity measures.

“Avian Influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

“However, anyone who is concerned should call NHS 111 or speak to their GP.

“People in direct contact with the affected birds have been contacted and offered appropriate preventative treatment.”