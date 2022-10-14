A COMMUNITY centre is set to start hosting regular events at which parents and children can interact and play after a successful trial period.
St Osyth Village Hall, in Clacton Road, will hold its first official parent, baby, and toddler session next Thursday between 9am and 11am.
The decision to launch the new group comes after a taster day took place in September which attracted more than 20 families.
Following the announcement, parents were invited to a meeting earlier this week at which they discussed how they would like the session to run and how often.
