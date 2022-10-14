MORE than a dozen inconsiderate motorists were caught racing through a village, with some being caught doing more than 15mph above the speed limit.

Officers from Essex Police Tendring headed to Little Clacton Road, in Great Holland, on Tuesday after residents voiced concerns over speeding vehicles in the area.

Over the course of the session a total of 14 drivers were clocked driving between 36mph and 46mph, exceeding the road’s 30mph restriction.

Some of the driver were pulled over by officers and given stern words of advice, while others were reported for excessive speed.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Thank you to those recorded doing 30mph and below.

“We will continue to listen to your concerns of speeding and nuisance vehicles in Tendring as part of our You Said We Did campaign.

“If you are experiencing persistent issues with speeding in your area, please report online at essex.police.uk.

“You can also submit footage of poor and dangerous driving to the Extra Eyes portal at saferessexroads.org/extraeyes/extra-eyes-what-next.”

The latest speed check was carried out just a day after 26 motorists were caught exceeding the speed limit in Plough Road, Great Bentley within just one hour.

On that occasion, all drivers were reported for speeding.