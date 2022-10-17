A TEENAGER claimed savage drug bosses would shoot her and her mother in the head if she didn’t deal their illicit goods, a court heard.

Shannon Snow, who was 17-years-old at the time, has now been spared jail after admitting she was “naïve, manipulated and vulnerable”.

Now aged 20, Snow was sentenced with her former partner in crime James Reasley who turned to dealing Class A drugs due to his “low IQ”.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Reasley, a father, was spotted by police officers completing a street drug deal in Beach Road, Clacton, alongside Snow on March 17, 2020.

The pair were arrested alongside their customers after four wraps consisting of cocaine and heroin were found on them, with Snow also in possession of a flick knife.

Officers then raided a hotel room being shared by Reasley and Snow and found electric scales, a “large quantity” of drug wraps and marketing messages for the Carlito drug line.

Reasley told the police he was being forced to hold the drugs while Snow claimed people were “threatening to shoot her and her mum in the head”, said Donna Longcroft, prosecuting.

The former soon admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and diamorphine and possession with intent to supply both drugs.

Snow, of Vista Road, Clacton, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and diamorphine and possession of a knife.

Adam Budworth, for Reasley, said he had lived with mental health issues since 2009 and was suffering a mental breakdown at the time.

The barrister claimed Reasley, of Somerset Road, north London, was suffering from behavioural suggestibility and his low IQ impacted his ability to react to situations appropriately.

Ms Fraser, for Snow, who is a carer, said her client felt a “real credible threat to her mother”.

Reasley was handed a two year sentence suspended for two years and must undertake 100 hours of unpaid work while also remaining under curfew for ten weeks.

Snow was given an 18 month sentence suspended for 18 months and must carry out 20 days of a rehabilitation exercise and complete 50 hours of unpaid work.