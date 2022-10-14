LANDLORDS at a family-run pub popular among punters in a seaside town say they are “genuinely shocked” after winning a top award.

The Ship, in Valley Road, Great Clacton, has officially been named as the Daily Gazette’s Pub of the Year following a public vote.

The watering hole’s name was first thrown into the hat after readers were asked to nominate their favourite pubs over a two week period.

Readers were then encouraged to pick one overall winners after a shortlist of all the nominees was printed in the newspaper.

The voting closed on September 30 and the Ship, run by Shawn, Katie, Lorraine and Jasmine Baalham, has now been crowned as the Gazette’s Pub of the Year.

The publicans, alongside chef Pete Levey, have since been presented with a trophy and a Pub of the Year banner to commemorate the victory.

Katie said: “We were genuinely shocked as we were up against some great pubs.

“We are all overwhelmed by the support we have received from everyone that has taken the time to vote for us.”

The Ship Inn, in Tiptree, finished the Gazette’s annual competition as runner-up, while the Ancient Briton, in Colchester, took the third place position.