Temperatures are set to drop across the board next week across the country as fears the UK could be hit with early snowfall.

So far this month temperatures have been mostly as expected for the period with chilly nights and wet and windy weather.

Today has been an outlier for many with mostly fine and bright spells and a maximum temperature of 15c.

However, the outlook looks set to decline as the week progresses and especially as we move into a new week.

Outbreaks of rain, sometimes heavy, are likely tomorrow and into the weekend where spells of wet and windy weather will be prominent.

Could there be snow in the East next week?

As we move into a new week on Monday temperatures are set to remain fairly high for the time of year with the mercury hitting up to 18C.

According to the Met Office there is a risk of rain and fog.

Their long range weather forecast between Monday October 17 and Wednesday October 26 has warned of strong winds, showery and wet conditions, coastal gales and sometimes sunny spells.

However, the forecaster has not gone as far to say there will be snow later this month.

The same can be said for WXCharts which is reporting no snow fall next week up until the weekend when there may be some white stuff in Scotland.

The full Met Office long range forecast reads: “Unsettled conditions continue to dominate throughout this period, with showers or longer spells of rain, potentially heavy, for much of the UK.

“The heaviest and most persistent of the rain is likely in the south to begin with, and then in the west.

“Moving through the week, frontal systems continue to affect the UK, however, some drier, brighter, and showery periods can be expected in between the passing of these systems, especially in the northeast.

“The end of this period is likely to see a continuation of unsettled weather, especially across the north and west.

“Strong winds likely throughout this time in association with the passing of weather fronts, with a chance of coastal gales in places.

“Southern parts likely to be mild for a time, otherwise temperatures near normal.”