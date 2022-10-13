A terrified Jet2 passenger has revealed how she burst into tears as her flight was diverted to an Essex airport after reports of a "bomb scare".

The flight from Turkey to Manchester was diverted to London Stansted Airport last night after reports of a “potential threat on board”, Essex Police have said.

Terrified passenger Andrea Aspinwall told MailOnline that police had their guns pointed at the budget airline's plane as it sat stationary for about two hours.

She told the paper: "When we actually landed on this strip with nothing there, we were taken to a 'red point'. The air hostesses couldn't tell us what was going on.

"We were sat there and then we saw all these armed police driving up.

"We were terrified. We knew something was wrong then. Police had their guns pointing at the plane.

"Everyone started panicking, I started crying. I'm disabled so I don't take things good as it is."

Police said the flight, from Dalaman, was escorted to Stansted, where it landed safely on yesterday evening and officers established there was no threat.

But Miss Aspinwall has said the two-hour wait and not knowing what was going on amid reports of a "bomb scare" was the "scariest moment of her life".

She continued: "The pilot came on and said: 'Don't worry we need to sit calm' but no one could stand up and this was for a good two hours.

"We didn't know where we were. We saw it on the internet and people saw it on social media. Everyone was saying 'oh my god' as it said it was a bomb scare.

"It was scary, it really was. I don't get frightened very easily but I was scared. It was the scariest moment of my life."

The holidaymaker claimed the pilot was eventually able to leave the cockpit and speak to passengers.

He then apologised and said they were told they had to land as soon as possible, she added.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Shortly before 9pm, we received a report of a potential threat on board the flight.

“It was escorted to Stansted Airport, where it landed safely and was parked away from the main passenger terminal.

“The runway was closed for a short time while inquiries were carried out.

“Officers were then able to establish there was no threat on board.

“Onward travel was then organised for the passengers and the runway was reopened.”

A spokesman for Stansted Airport told MailOnline that airspace around the airport was closed for a "short period of tim".

One incoming flight was diverted to allow the flight to be escorted by military jets and the runway was closed, but the airport has since fully re-opened.