Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, October 14 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

In both directions between Junction 19 and 25 there will be slip road closures and lane closures for construction improvement/upgrade from 9pm until 5am.

Also in both directions from Junction 13 to 15 there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route, and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from the same time.

Additionally, at Junction 19 on the Northbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure and diversion route for structure - new/reconstruction until 5am on Tuesday, October 18.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way for the West tunnel, there will be a tunnel closure for survey works from 11pm until 6am.

M25

On the anti-clockwise way between Junction 28 and 27 there will be carriageway closure and entry slip road closure for resurfacing and loop works from 11pm to 6am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, October 15 in Essex?

A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

Once again at Junction 19 on the Northbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure and diversion route for structure - new/reconstruction until 5am on Tuesday, October 18.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way for the West tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

On the anti-clockwise way between Junction 28 and 27, there will be carriageway closure and entry slip road closure for resurfacing and loop works from 11pm to 6am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, October 16 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

Once again at Junction 19 on the Northbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure and diversion route for structure - new/reconstruction until 5am on Tuesday, October 18.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way in the East tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works between 10pm and 5am.

M25

On the anti-clockwise way between Junction 28 and 27, there will be carriageway closure and entry slip road closure for resurfacing and loop works from 10.30pm to 5.30am.