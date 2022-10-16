SEVERAL closures are coming to roads in mid and north Essex.

Brinkley Grove Road, Colchester, will be closing from its junction with Mill Road in a south-easterly direction.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway resurfacing works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Work begins on October 24 for 14 days.

During the closure, a ‘no waiting, no loading and no stopping’ order will also be in place.

l Elsewhere in Colchester, Goojerat Road will be closing for seven days.

It is closing from its junction with Butt Road in a south easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on October 24 while road marking works are carried out by Essex County Council

l Also closing nearby will be Butt Road.

The road will shut from its junction with Goojerat Road to its junction with Layer Road.

The closure is scheduled to commence on October 24 and last for seven days while road marking works are carried out by Essex County Council.

l Another road is set to close for more than a week.

Harwich Road, in Thorpe-le-Soken, will be closed from the junction with Golden Lane in a north westerly then north easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on October 22 for nine days while structural investigation works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

l In the Maldon district, a road is set to close for nearly three weeks.

Prentice Hall Lane, in Tollesbury, is closing 380m south west of its junction with Tollesbury Road.

The closure is scheduled to commence on November 7 and will last for 19 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce whilst duct laying works are undertaken by Openreach.

l Latchingdon Road, in Cold Norton, will be closing from a point south east of its junction with Howe Green Road

The closure is scheduled to commence on October 24 for five days.

This is due to utility and maintenance works undertaken by UK Power Networks.

l Both Exeter Drive Road and Lincolne Way, in Colchester, will also be closing.

The roads will close from its junction with Guildford Road to its junction with Lichfield Close for three days.

The closure is scheduled to commence on November 8.

This is due to carriageway patching works undertaken by Essex County Council.

An alternative route is available via Lichfield Close, Hereford Road, Guildford Road and vice versa.

l A closure is also coming to Layer-de-la-Haye.

The Folley will close on November 10 from its junction with High Road to its junction with Abberton Road.

The closure will last for five days and is required while carriageway patching works are carried out by Essex County Council.

This is due to utility and maintenance works undertaken by UK Power Networks.

An alternative route is available via High Road, Malting Green Road, Abberton Road and vice versa.

l The Street in Great Tey will be closing from its junction with Chappel Road in a westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on November 7 for three days.

This is due to remedial works undertaken by Anglian Water

l For more news on these roadworks, head to www.gazette-news.co.uk/announcements/public_notices/