A CHURCH will open its doors for residents in need of support during the winter months.
Dovercourt Central Church will launch its friendly kitchen service providing a warm space and a hot meal on Mondays each fortnight.
The meal is free but the church is welcoming donations of any amount.
The friendly kitchen service will run from Monday, November 7, until Monday, March 20, 2023 from 3.30pm onwards.
For more information contact treasurer Hazel McLaughlin on 07706932039 or secretary Margaret Smith on 07950516996.
