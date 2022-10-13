POLICE responded to hundreds of reports of domestic violence and anti-social behaviour across Tendring during a busy month for the force.

Essex Police officers operating throughout the north Essex district investigated a total of 361 incidents of domestic violence throughout September.

The force also looked into 153 reports of anti-social behaviour and exercised their powers to stop and search residents 114 times.

Officers attended 68 mental health incidents and 58 road traffic collisions, and also investigated 62 reports of missing people.

In total, Essex Police solved 112 crimes committed in Tendring and intelligence was submitted by the public an impressive 531 times.

A spokesman for Essex Police previously said: “This is a small snapshot of the work we undertook in the Tendring district during the month.”

Both the number of domestic violence and anti-social behaviour reports fell slightly last month when compared to figures in August.

Police also attended fewer mental health incidents and road traffic collisions and were not required to look into as many reports of missing people, which dropped to one.

More crimes were solved in September than in August and more public-led intelligence was submitted to the police.

To report an incident or information to Essex Police call 101.