MORE cases of bird flu have been reported in our area as the disease spreads across the country.

The Government’s Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) department issued an alert after the case was discovered on October 12.

The APHA has revealed a second case of avian influenza has been identified near Witham.

More commonly known as bird flu, a series of cases have been detected across Essex in recent months.

This is the latest case to be found in the county, with others in Witham and Heybridge last week.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone were declared around each premises

In early September, a case was confirmed just outside Tolleshunt Major, near Maldon, which was the third outbreak in Essex in the past year.

A couple of weeks later, a case was confirmed near Clacton.

A warning was also issued after the virus was discovered in Stoke-by-Nayland, near Colchester.

In Coggeshall, a farm shop revealed it was forced to cull all birds on site due to the disease last week.

In response to the latest case, a statement on the Government website says: “Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was confirmed in non-commercial other captive birds on October 12 at a second premises near Witham.

“A 3km captive bird (monitoring) controlled zone was declared around each premises.

“All birds on the premises will be humanely culled.”

In the announcement, the APHA also confirmed cases were found in Great Bernera, Scotland, and at an 11th premises near Attleborough in Norfolk.