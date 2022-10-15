A WEEKLY drop-in clinic is set to be launched for preschool aged children to provide paediatric speech and language therapy.

The drop-in clinic sessions will be run at Essex Child and Family Wellbeing Service family hubs in collaboration with the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT).

These sessions are for parents and carers to attend if they are concerned about their child’s speech and language development.

A spokesperson for the Essex Child and Family Wellbeing Service said: “During the 20 minute appointment, the speech and language therapist will briefly asses your child and you will have the opportunity to discuss your concerns with us.

“The therapist or assistant will assess your child’s needs through play, obsevration and informal assessment an discussion with parents.

“Questions may be asked regarding your child’s developmental history and if it is felt that additional information is required about your child’s skills they will be invited for another appointment.”

The drop-in service will run on a first come, first served basis, and it is possible that if the drop-in session is busy, you will be asked to come another day.

The drop in sessions will be held in two locations starting Thursday, October 20.

On Thursdays it will be at Sydney House Children’s Centre in Maldon Way, Clacton from 9am to noon and on Tuesdays at Berechurch Family Hub, Colchester from 9am to noon.

For more information call 0300 247 0015.