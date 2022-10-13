ELDERLY seasiders enjoyed a relaxed afternoon of socialising, tasty food and live music after years of “increased isolation and periods of loneliness.”

The Rotary Club of Frinton-on-Sea invited more than 60 older residents from the town to an afternoon tea at Frinton Golf Club, in The Esplanade.

During the community event guests were treated to a performance from the St Philomena’s School Choir which finished with a spirited sing-along.

The memorable gathering, described as being “fit for a king”, also included delicious sandwiches and cakes, as well as hand-warming beverages.

Paul Williams, president of Frinton Rotary Club said: “To see so many joyful faces was truly magical.

“Bringing our community together sits at the heart of our mission and to have our afternoon tea event back on the agenda gave me a huge sense of pride.

“The children of St Philomena’s School Choir were sensational, and our guests enjoyed an afternoon tailored exclusively to them.

“We even had a special guest in Mary, who was celebrating her 90th birthday on the day - we hope we have created lasting memories for her and everyone that joined us.

“Our mission in serving the community is to change lives and we hope this year’s afternoon tea party will lay foundations for just that moving forward.”