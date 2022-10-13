DIDDY dancers will don their most colourful clothes and cut some shapes in aid of a pregnancy charity.

Babyballet Colchester stars aged between six months and six years will take part in an exciting danceathon between October 17 and 22 on behalf of Tommy’s.

The non-profit organisation’s nationwide research centres investigate everything from miscarriage and stillbirth to premature birth.

Its work is driven by the fact one in four parents lose a baby during pregnancy or birth every year and 60,000 babies are born prematurely in the UK each year.

In a bid to generate funding for the cause, having already raised £3,400, more than 200 little Colchester, Weeley and Manningtree dancers will now star in the huge event.

Those who take part will be encouraged to dress in colourful and vibrant outfits and the challenges will adaptable and accessible for different little ones’ needs.

Miss Kelly, from Babyballet Colchester said: “Our children are going to amazing efforts to raise as much money as possible to fundraise for Tommy’s.

“Many of our families or people they know have been touched by baby loss and see this as a way to help other families.

“We are really looking forward to seeing all the children in their bright clothes, having lots of fun, while they fundraise to save other babies’ lives.”

The north Essex toddlers will join more than 220,000 hip-shaking babies and children across the country who are also set to take part in the danceathon.

Collectively, the goal is to raise £400,000, which will then be put towards the funding of a Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research.

Jacqui Clinton, director of fundraising at Tommy’s, said: “We are delighted Babyballet is hosting their third danceathon for us.

“Everyone at Babyallet is committed to helping us in our mission to save babies’ lives and improve care and support for families at every stage of the pregnancy journey.

“We hope everyone taking part has a brilliant time and are so grateful for the vital funds raised for Tommy’s during this special week.”

To find out more visit danceathon.tommys.org/franchise/babyballet-colchester.