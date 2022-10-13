A MUM has revealed all about her efforts at ‘gentle parenting’, where she barely ever says no or shouts at her child and encourages them to express emotions during tantrums.

Stay-at-home mum Namwila Mulwanda, 23, from Colchester, says she grew up in a "strict African household with authoritarian parents", which impacted her mental health.

After studying A-Level psychology, Namwila became fascinated by child psychology and different parenting methods.

Before having their daughter, Nhyara, who is 17 months old, Namwila and partner, Zephi, 23, decided they wanted to raise their children using a 'gentle parenting' style - a philosophy enforcing discipline and boundaries with kindness and respect.

The mum reveals ‘gentle parents’ can still be firm and disciplined yet there is a difference between discipline and punishment.

Read more >> Colchester cleaner reveals grottiest jobs she's been to from mouldy loos to rotten fridges

Namwila said: “There are certain things we would never do - we would never spank our daughter and we wouldn’t suppress the expression of emotion.

Admittedly, the mum reveals it can be difficult to allow your child to express themselves when they are having a public paddy as you can feel self-conscious.

She added: “If you suppress a child’s ability to feel - they could grow up unable to express their emotions in a healthy way.”

In moments Nhyara is emotional, her mum will work through patiently with her daughter what is causing her to be upset.

Namwila added: “When children are having tantrums the logical side of their brain doesn’t work, and they’re led with the right, emotional side of their brain.

In these moments, Namwila will say: ‘Oh, let’s try and calm ourselves down’.

'I can see you’re upset right now, you’re upset because I’ve taken your ‘toy’ off you' - she would then explain why she’d taken the toy off her daughter.

Nhyara, like many tots, used to hit out of frustration and fling her body around, instead of becoming angry the mum recognises she is simply emotional and has no intention of hurting her.

In these moments, Namwila would say: “It’s fine to be upset, it’s not OK to hit mumma.”

Then they would calm down with deep breathing activities, sometimes Namwila will hold her hand up like a five and ask Nhyara to blow them out.

According to Namwila, "everyone is human and can get frustrated and yell" - but if you feel you’re going to lash out, it’s best to leave the room and explain you’re taking a breather.

She added: “The basis of gentle parenting is just talking to your child from a place of respect and understanding and learning not to yell.

“If you do yell, you can apologise afterwards and show your accountability.”

According to Namwila, it’s better to work through their child’s feelings in a calm, collective manner as raised voices and shouting won’t get through to the child.

"Too much noise causes the brain to shut down, and children don’t hear the words properly," Namwila added.

After her daughter has calmed down, it is then time to deliver a ‘teaching moment’ - she explains why it’s not ok to hit as it hurts.

Instead, they will use ‘gentle hands’ and show how she should touch her face - stroking it instead.

The tot also loves climbing and is a risk taker, Namwila said: “She wants to jump and bounce off the sofa, so we say feet on the floor because it’s not safe.

She says to Nhyara: “Tell mumma I want to climb please, and we take her to climb outside where it’s safe.”

Namwila says gentle parenting involves being intentional with your language and claims overusing words such as ‘stop’ and ‘no’ loses the desired effect.

“We only use no and stop if she has done something really unsafe," she said.

"Instead, we form fuller sentences such as ‘mumma doesn’t like it when you hit’ and then explain why.

“We also encourage her to do things herself and try not to intervene to teach her to be independent and resilient.”

As Nhyara is mixed race her mum is determined her daughter will be instilled with self-love as growing up she battled with her race and self-acceptance.

“I always say Nhyara: 'I love your hair, I love your skin,'” Namwila said.

"I tell her: ‘You’re so smart, you’re so clever, you’re so strong’ and my daughter will repeat: ‘I’m so strong, I’m so clever, I’m so strong.

“She usually just repeats what I say with 'you’re' but it’s so sweet - and it teaches her to put out positivity into the world.”

The mum also practices 'targeted praise; and instead of simply saying ‘good job’ – the parents choose to elaborate their compliments.

“For example, when she has scribbled something, I will say you really worked hard on that, I like the pattern,” Namwila said.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love a 'good job' - it’s just trying to be more intentional with your praise.”

Although it’s not always easy, the parents are already seeing the results as their tot flourishes into a happy and sociable little girl.

Namwila said: “I just want her to have the childhood I didn’t have.

“We incorporated gentle parenting from the onset, we allow her to express her emotions and want to instil her with confidence.

“It’s not simply letting your kids do what they want - it’s giving them room to understand the world with mutual respect, empathy and compassion.”

The mum is accused of ‘raising a snowflake’ but argues she’d rather raise a child instilled with self-confidence and the tools to take on the world.

“I know I can’t stop bad things happening in the world, but we want her to have the strength within her to take on the world and to share her light with the world," Namwila said.

“You shouldn’t be harsh to your child to prepare them for a harsh world."