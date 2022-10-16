A HEALTHY initiative has announced a free event encouraging people to cycle through a variety of activities.

Essex Pedal Power run by Active Essex is set to host the big bike revival in collaboration with We Are Cycling UK.

The event will see attendees learn how to fix bikes and lead bike rides, the next session is focused on learning how to fix a puncture, bicycle repair shop Dr Bike will host a service station and there is a drop in session to learn how to ride a bike.

Attending any of the Big Bike Revival events means you are eligible for a 'great effort' gift.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 19, between 10am and noon in Clacton Leisure Centre’s Carpark.

For more information and to book your place call 01255 764692.