AUTUMN Covid boosters are going to be available to people aged 50 and over from tomorrow.

From Friday, October 14, the National Booking System will open for booked appointments and from Saturday, October 15, people aged 50 and over can go to any of the many walk-in clinics taking place across north east Essex.

The over 50s eligibility joins those who are already able to get the booster, including:

those aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women

those aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

those aged 16 to 49 years who are carers

residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

frontline health and social care workers

It comes as 173,000 autumn booster vaccines have already been administered locally.

The health service say they hope to help prevent the risk of serious illness among family and friends and in the community, reduce the number of Covid-related hospital admissions and protect the very busy health services over the coming winter months.

Flu vaccinations will also be offered to those eligible where available.

Dr Richard West, who is clinical lead for the Covid vaccination rollout across Suffolk and north east Essex, said: “Over the last few months, the Covid virus has had a much-reduced impact on our lives, with lower levels of infection.

“Unfortunately, as we head into winter, that’s not now the case. Levels of infection have increased substantially as the protection offered by previous doses of the vaccine wanes, and we now have colder weather.

“So, take up the offer and encourage anyone you know who is eligible to book their appointment or visit a walk-in clinic.”

Booked appointments are available at many different locations including pharmacies, GP practices, vaccination centres and some hospital sites and can be made by calling 119 or online at bit.ly/3es1Ytj.

The locations and opening times of walk-in clinics can be found at sneevaccine.org.uk.

Anyone with questions or concerns about Covid vaccination can call the local helpline on 0344 257 3961.

The helpline is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.