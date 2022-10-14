A LIFEBOAT charity is set to host a coffee morning as it also launches its Christmas appeal.

Clacton RNLI will host the coffee morning in St Bartholomew’s Church Hall, Holland-on-Sea with lots of stalls on offer.

Stalls will include lifeboat gifts, bric-a-brac, cakes and a raffle.

There is a £1 admission fee and the event includes a coffee or tea and a biscuit, funds raised will go towards Clacton RNLI.

The charity has also launched its Christmas appeal.

A spokesman for Clacton RNLI said: “Each year, with your help, Clacton RNLI delivers gifts to children in hospitals and hospices in our region.

“New toys, games and chocolate selection boxes can be donated at our station in Hastings Avenue.

“Your donations can help make a child spending Christmas in hospital that much easier, one gift equals one smile.”

The coffee morning takes place on Saturday, October 15, between 10am and noon.

Donations for the Christmas appeal can be made at the Hastings Avenue station in Clacton on Wednesdays between 7pm and 8pm and Sundays between 10am and 11am.

The last date to donate is Wednesday, December 7.

For more information call 01255 421471.