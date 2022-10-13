A FLIGHT from a major airline was diverted to an Essex airport following a reported "potential threat on board".

Jet2’s commercial flight LS922 was heading from Dalaman in Turkey to Manchester yesterday evening before being diverted to London Stansted.

The flight was due to land at Manchester Airport at 9.40pm but was diverted to the Essex airport after police received reports of a "potential threat on board".

Flight tracking websites showed two RAF Typhoon jets accompanying the flight for part of the journey before it landed shortly after 9.20pm, parking away from the main terminal.

Emergency services awaited the plane’s arrival at Stansted.

Jet2 issued a statement confirming the news about one hour after landing.

They said: “We can confirm that flight LS922 DLM to MAN diverted to London Stansted this evening under the direction of UK Air Traffic Control.

“The aircraft has landed safely and has taxied to a remote stand. We are currently liaising with London Stansted Airport and the relevant authorities.”

A spokesman for London Stansted added that “the runway was closed for a short time but has now re-opened.”

Essex Police later confirmed they led the safety operation due to reports of a “potential threat on board.”

A spokesman said: “We led a safety operation during which a Jet2.com flight from Dalaman to Manchester was diverted to Stansted this evening, Wednesday 12 October.

“Shortly before 9pm, we received a report of a potential threat on board the flight. It was escorted to Stansted Airport, where it landed safely and was parked away from the main passenger terminal.

“The runway was closed for a short time while enquiries were carried out.

“Officers were then able to establish there was no threat on board.

“Onward travel was then organised for the passengers and the runway was re-opened.”