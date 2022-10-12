AN evening event to celebrate Black History Month this October is being organised by a community theatre group.

Mad About Theatre is hosting the event, called Who Am I, on October 27 from 7pm to 9pm.

The evening, which will include a Caribbean meal, will be in CVST’s Sam’s Hall, 22 Rosemary Road, Clacton, with tickets costing £3.

Indi Allen, organiser, said: “There will be presentations and talks, and possibly a film.

“It’s all about bringing people together, understanding each other and how we meld together, and move forward as people.”

To book call 07709 315510.