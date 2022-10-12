BOSSES at an air ambulance trust say they are over the moon after being rated outstanding by a watchdog.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust has been was inspected by the Care Quality Commission in August and September.

The charity provides emergency care to critically ill and injured patients in Essex, Hertfordshire and surrounding areas.

Inspectors found the service was outstanding in the safe, effective, caring, responsive to people’s needs and well-led catergories.

The inspection praised staff as well trained, supportive and proactive.

Equipment, vehicles and premises were noted to be visibly clean and the inspection said the service controlled infection risk well.

The inspection also stated the service had enough staff with the right qualifications, skills, training and experience to keep patients safe from avoidable harm and to provide the right care and treatment.

Ben Myer, head of clinical delivery (CQC registered manager) at EHAAT, is extremely proud of the CQC rating and said: “This is an amazing and truly outstanding result for the whole charity.

“Everyone worked so hard to make the desired result a reality.

“As ever, the hard work doesn’t stop here.

“We will continue to strive for excellence for the patients and communities we care for, building on this result and maintaining our service, as an outstanding organisation with a national and international reputation for excellence.”

MP visit: Priti Patel visited the trust in August

Witham’s MP Priti Patel has congratulated the air ambulance trust for their outstanding assessment rating.

She visited the North Weald airbase in August and has written to the team to congratulate them.

She said: “I met a very dedicated and professional team of people, whose strong commitment to saving lives was obvious and very impressive.

“I have written to the team at EHAAT to congratulate them on their achievement in receiving such a high rating.

“People in my constituency and across the region are very fortunate in having this service available to them in their time of need.”