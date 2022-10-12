BUDDING young actors are being urged to audition for a movie and arts project which will be filmed on the coastline.

The London Bus Theatre Company is hosting a drama workshop this Sunday at the Jaywick Community Centre for people aged between 12 and 18-years-old.

The group is looking for up to 30 aspiring entertainers to take part in the hour and a half session, with each person being given £10 to cover expenses.

The theatre buffs are on the lookout for youngsters in the Jaywick and Clacton area who may end up featuring as actors and background artists in a forthcoming project.

Those who are selected to star in the final creation could earn as much as £100 for each day they work on the set.

A spokeswoman for the London Bus Theatre Company said: “We are planning on a long term drama, arts award and film making project in Jaywick and Clacton.

“This drama workshop is the first one. We will run more in the next few months so don't worry if the spaces go quickly.

“You don't need to have had any acting experience to apply.”

To find out more information about signing up for the workshop email kathy@londonbustheatre.co.uk.