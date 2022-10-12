MORE than 25 motorists were caught speeding through a village within the space of just one hour by eagle-eyed police officers.

Essex Police Tendring headed to Plough Road, in Great Bentley, on Monday after residents raised concerns over speeding vehicles in the area.

Over the course of a 60-minute session, a staggering 26 drivers were captured exceeding the 30mph speed limit, with a top speed of 42mph being recorded.

A spokesman for the police said: “All drivers will be reported for excess speed.”

 