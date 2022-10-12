THE winners of the first season of Street Tag in Harwich and Walton have been revealed.

The free game was launched in June, turning parks and streets into a giant virtual playground.

Players earned points by collecting virtual tags - making physical activity into a fun game by converting walking, running, and cycling into Street Tag points.

The first season, which ended in September, saw more than six million steps taken in Walton and four million steps in Harwich.

Top of the school leaderboard in Harwich and Dovercourt was All Saints Primary School and top of the Walton leaderboard was Rolph Primary School.

Team Bretton topped the community leaderboard in Harwich and Dovercourt, and Mic73 in Walton.

Keith Bretton, who took part in the game with his wife and three children, said: “It has certainly encouraged us to cover longer distances, getting more steps in and just generally putting our phones to better use than just sitting at home on them.”

The next season of the initiative, run by Community Voluntary Services Tendring and Active Essex, will end on January 10 for schools and January 19 for the community teams.

To get involved, visit streettag.co.uk.