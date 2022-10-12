RESIDENTS could now be charged for replacement recycling boxes in Tendring in a bid to stop people abusing the system.

Tendring Council’s cabinet announced a “small fee” could be introduced for replacement containers in the district from April.

The authority currently provides replacement red and green recycling boxes, as well as food caddies, free of charge.

But with the cost of buying the boxes going up and many reports of the containers being used for household storage, the council is now proposing to introduce a small charge for replacements.

Michael Talbot, cabinet member for environment, said: “Since we introduced our new waste and recycling service in 2019, we have always said households can use any suitable container to put out their recycling in but prefer they obtain one of our red or green boxes.

Bins and recycling boxes in Tendring. Picture: TDC

“We appreciate everyone’s efforts to recycle in Tendring, which has gone up significantly since that change in 2019.

“But with the increase in cost of buying recycling containers there is a limit to what we can provide.

“There are many anecdotal reports from staff and councillors about mis-use of recycling containers, and therefore we hope this small charge will encourage people to use them for their intended purpose and cover the costs to tax-payers.”

A set of recycling containers will still be provided free of charge to new homes, while those which become damaged by refuse collectors will also be replaced with no fee.

Former council chairman Jayne Chapman told a meeting of the council’s cabinet she would back the introduction of a fee.

“I run a charity car boot sale four or five times a year,” she said.

“We had one stall holder turn up with 40 recycling bins with all his things in them - it was a market stall basically.

“When I went over and asked where he got them from, he said ‘oh, I just go in and ask for another one'.

“So, for the first time ever I put my Tendring Council ID badge on and he said ‘Oh, my God’ and threw six of them back at me and said he wasn’t using those ones.”